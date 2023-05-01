Robert W. Baird Boosts Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target to $725.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $655.00 to $725.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

FICO has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $700.00 to $820.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $760.14.

NYSE:FICO opened at $727.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $689.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $620.49. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $340.48 and a twelve month high of $758.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.18. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. The firm had revenue of $344.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.86 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total value of $1,424,105.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,770.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total value of $1,424,105.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $169,770.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,292.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,998 shares of company stock worth $11,239,163 in the last ninety days. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 126.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 92.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 54 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

