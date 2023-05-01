Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Shares Bought by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Roche makes up approximately 1.6% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Roche were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roche by 455.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Roche by 8.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp bought a new position in Roche during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in Roche during the third quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Roche by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roche alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RHHBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Societe Generale upgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.75.

Roche Stock Up 1.4 %

Roche Increases Dividend

Shares of RHHBY stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,128,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,086. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Roche Holding AG has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $47.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.8068 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Roche’s previous dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th.

About Roche

(Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG is a research healthcare company. It operates through the Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics segments. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHHBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.