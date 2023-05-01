Rogers Communications (RCI.B) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Rogers Communications (TSE: RCI.B) recently:

4/27/2023 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$70.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$83.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$72.00.

4/27/2023 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$75.00 to C$76.00.

4/27/2023 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$74.75 to C$75.75.

4/10/2023 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$74.00 to C$90.00.

4/5/2023 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$72.00 to C$75.00.

4/4/2023 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$78.00 to C$80.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2023 – Rogers Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$78.00 to C$76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2023 – Rogers Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$69.00 to C$68.00.

TSE RCI.B traded up C$0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$67.26. 1,813,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,307. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$64.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.07. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of C$50.53 and a one year high of C$70.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.11. The stock has a market cap of C$28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.38.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

