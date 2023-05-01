Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Raised to C$75.75 at Scotiabank

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$74.75 to C$75.75 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RCI.B. Cormark upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group raised Rogers Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$64.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$75.98.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of RCI.B stock opened at C$66.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$64.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$62.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.38. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$50.53 and a 52 week high of C$71.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.11.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

