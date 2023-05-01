Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Price Target Raised to C$70.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.75 to C$75.75 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.16 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

