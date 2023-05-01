Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) PT Raised to C$83.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

RCI has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins downgraded Rogers Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.16 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

