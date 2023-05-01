Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roku’s FY2027 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Roku from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised Roku from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Roku from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.04.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $56.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.03. Roku has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $110.56.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.28% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku will post -5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $200,777.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,928.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $200,777.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,928.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $953,729 in the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Roku by 333.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

