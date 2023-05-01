Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Price Target to C$5.00

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MGRUF remained flat at $4.16 during midday trading on Monday. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $4.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91.
Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
