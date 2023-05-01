Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Price Target to C$5.00

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGRUF remained flat at $4.16 during midday trading on Monday. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $4.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in owning, managing, and investing in a diversified real estate portfolio of commercial properties. Its real estate portfolio includes office properties in major urban centers. The company was founded on June 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

