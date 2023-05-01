Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target to $83.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $77.31.

PFG opened at $73.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.70. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 24.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 387.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,838,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $78,939,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after acquiring an additional 855,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 784,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,854,000 after acquiring an additional 434,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

