Royal Bank of Canada Raises CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$155.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CGI from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on CGI from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CGI from C$133.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on CGI from C$135.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$153.44.

CGI Stock Down 0.1 %

GIB.A opened at C$137.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$128.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. CGI has a one year low of C$95.45 and a one year high of C$138.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

