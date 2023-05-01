Safe Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $184.06 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. During the last seven days, Safe has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $8.83 or 0.00031770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $184.06 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00142787 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00063066 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00039197 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003570 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000143 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 8.68076998 USD and is down -7.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

