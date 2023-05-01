Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.37. The company had a trading volume of 178,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,125. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average is $24.16. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $26.83.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

