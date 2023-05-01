Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,256 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,700,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,688,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 653,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,864,000 after buying an additional 28,026 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 234,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after buying an additional 12,633 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.87. The company had a trading volume of 41,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,350. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $74.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile
The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
See Also
