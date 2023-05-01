Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,917 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,066,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,547 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,164 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $56,997,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,374,000 after purchasing an additional 735,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.64. 949,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,325,029. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.07 and a 200-day moving average of $74.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.