Scotiabank Raises Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to C$225.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZFGet Rating) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$238.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Intact Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of IFCZF stock opened at $147.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.65. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of $132.66 and a 1-year high of $157.48.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corp. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United Kingdom and International, and United States. The Canada segment consists of personal auto and properties, and commercial lines.

