Scotiabank Raises Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target to C$53.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
TRRSF has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Trisura Group from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.
Trisura Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TRRSF opened at $23.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.85. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $34.19.
About Trisura Group
Trisura Group Ltd. is a property and casualty insurance company. It operates through the following segments: Trisura Canada, Trisura US, and Corporate and Other. The Trisura Canada segment includes surety business, risk solutions, and corporate insurance products. The Trisura US segment is involved in providing specialty fronting insurance solutions.
