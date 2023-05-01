Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.91

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.91 and last traded at $30.56, with a volume of 18423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average is $26.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Select Medical

In other Select Medical news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $3,809,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 839,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,919,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Select Medical

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Select Medical by 275.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Select Medical by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

(Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.