Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Has $1.57 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,474,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,652,000 after acquiring an additional 234,867 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 301,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.77. 8,629,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.52.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.