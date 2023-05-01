Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,700 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMXC. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,260,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 967,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,820,000 after buying an additional 253,984 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 252,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 139,743 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 47.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after acquiring an additional 91,861 shares during the period. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,895,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EMXC traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.87. The company had a trading volume of 142,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,914. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.51 and its 200 day moving average is $49.46. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $55.42.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

