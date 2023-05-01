Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Sells 150 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 0.8% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,308,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $321.94. 8,277,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,123,023. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.74. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $334.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

