Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Trims Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA reduced its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,052 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,941,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465,781 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $93,819,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at $69,969,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,044,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,380,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 480.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,778,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $17.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,543,403. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 98.23%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

