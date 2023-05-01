ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $525.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $495.00 to $525.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
NOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $478.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $526.33.
ServiceNow Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $459.42 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $521.58. The company has a market cap of $93.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.40, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $448.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.46.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $30,208,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
