ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Rating Reiterated by 22nd Century Group

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOW. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.33.

NOW stock traded down $6.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $452.93. 672,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,139. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $521.58. The company has a market capitalization of $92.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,245 shares of company stock valued at $28,445,676. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $872,202,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after acquiring an additional 854,846 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 26.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after acquiring an additional 827,285 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,154,000 after acquiring an additional 733,234 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ServiceNow by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,149,000 after buying an additional 727,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

