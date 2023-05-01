Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.
Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Down 4.1 %
Shenandoah Telecommunications stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.95. The stock had a trading volume of 132,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,591. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $70.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.79 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Shenandoah Telecommunications
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the Broadband and Tower segments.

