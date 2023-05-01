Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Down 4.1 %

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.95. The stock had a trading volume of 132,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,591. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $70.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.79 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 539.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2,432.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the Broadband and Tower segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.