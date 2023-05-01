Short Interest in abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Rises By 22.9%

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the March 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Global Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in abrdn Global Income Fund by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 137,751 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Global Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FCO opened at $5.07 on Monday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $6.11.

abrdn Global Income Fund Dividend Announcement

abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th.

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

