Short Interest in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Declines By 12.7%

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,100 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the March 31st total of 561,600 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 167,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Acutus Medical Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,525. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. Acutus Medical has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Trading of Acutus Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFIB. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Acutus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 844.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 155,883 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. 36.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

