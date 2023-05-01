Short Interest in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Declines By 8.7%

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Aegon Stock Performance

Shares of AEG stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,922. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Aegon has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $5.68.

Get Aegon alerts:

Aegon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.1288 dividend. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Institutional Trading of Aegon

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Aegon during the first quarter worth $117,160,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aegon by 14.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,794,000 after buying an additional 697,389 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aegon during the fourth quarter worth $3,002,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Aegon by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,612,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,248,000 after buying an additional 576,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Aegon by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 860,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 189,436 shares in the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aegon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

Aegon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.