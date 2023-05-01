Short Interest in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Increases By 13.7%

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the March 31st total of 88,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allot Communications

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) by 106.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,996 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Allot Communications worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Price Performance

Shares of ALLT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,863. Allot Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allot Communications ( NASDAQ:ALLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.30 million. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 29.26% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allot Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Allot Communications from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

