Short Interest in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Rises By 15.3%

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 799,800 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 693,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Amalgamated Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,492. The company has a market cap of $492.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.75. Amalgamated Financial has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $27.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $71.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.11 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Amalgamated Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

In related news, EVP Sean Searby sold 2,096 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $49,172.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,614 shares in the company, valued at $507,064.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amalgamated Financial news, EVP Sean Searby sold 2,096 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $49,172.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,064.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated sold 45,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $993,861.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,945,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,873,741.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,137,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the third quarter valued at about $8,878,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 38.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after buying an additional 285,321 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 197.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 374,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 248,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 551,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,483,000 after purchasing an additional 176,250 shares during the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $23.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

About Amalgamated Financial

(Get Rating)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Amalgamated Bank. It offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust custody segments. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

