Short Interest in Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Expands By 21.5%

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 802,800 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the March 31st total of 660,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,338.0 days.

Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance

BOLIF opened at $37.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.72. Boliden AB has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $43.80.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

