Short Interest in Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Expands By 21.5%

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 802,800 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the March 31st total of 660,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,338.0 days.
BOLIF opened at $37.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.72. Boliden AB has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $43.80.
