Short Interest in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Decreases By 9.0%

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 665,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the March 31st total of 730,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Calavo Growers Price Performance

NASDAQ:CVGW traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $31.82. The company had a trading volume of 90,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,579. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.07 and a beta of 0.71. Calavo Growers has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.86 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. Calavo Growers’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Calavo Growers Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Lecil E. Cole acquired 33,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $795,079.23. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,924,479.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lecil E. Cole purchased 33,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $795,079.23. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 373,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,924,479.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $1,398,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,302,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calavo Growers

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 17.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 102.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVGW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

About Calavo Growers

(Get Rating)

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.