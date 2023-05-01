Short Interest in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Increases By 18.7%

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the March 31st total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,200 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,501.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Celanese alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 112,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 131.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 17,191 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CE traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.67. 316,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,591. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Celanese has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $161.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.12.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Celanese from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.54.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.