Short Interest in Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Rises By 8.7%

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,142,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 1,051,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 643,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Defense Metals Price Performance
OTCMKTS DFMTF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 82,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,653. Defense Metals has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20.
Defense Metals Company Profile
