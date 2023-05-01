Short Interest in Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Rises By 8.7%

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,142,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 1,051,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 643,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

OTCMKTS DFMTF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 82,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,653. Defense Metals has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20.

Defense Metals Corp. operates as a development stage company. The firm engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral and Uranium. It focuses on the Wicheeda Property and Geiger project. The company was founded on October 5, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

