Short Interest in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Declines By 8.3%

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,070,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 15,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DVN. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.32.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.24. 5,891,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,597,896. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.93.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

