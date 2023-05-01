Short Interest in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Expands By 8.5%

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the March 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Educational Development in a report on Sunday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development Stock Performance

Shares of EDUC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.03. 4,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,820. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.31 and a beta of 0.89. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $6.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development

Educational Development Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Educational Development in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Educational Development by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Educational Development by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.