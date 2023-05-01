Short Interest in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Expands By 8.5%

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the March 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Educational Development in a report on Sunday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Shares of EDUC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.03. 4,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,820. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.31 and a beta of 0.89. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $6.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.
