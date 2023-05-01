Short Interest in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF) Increases By 22.3%

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the March 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTF. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 126,601.0% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 126,601 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $497,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,111,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 11.4% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 675,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 69,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 1.5% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 406,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition alerts:

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ENTF opened at $10.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $10.57.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.