Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Declines By 20.0%

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTXH. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter worth $397,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter worth $3,006,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter worth $249,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 301.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 220,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 165,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter worth $316,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FTXH traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,719. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.70. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $28.59.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals index. The fund tracks the 30 most liquid US pharmaceutical companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility, and growth. FTXH was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

