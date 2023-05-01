Short Interest in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Grows By 18.8%

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,180,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the March 31st total of 8,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 12.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FL. Barclays increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Foot Locker by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FL traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $42.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,563,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,177. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $47.22.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.82%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

