Short Interest in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Rises By 17.2%

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the March 31st total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPH traded down $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.50. 13,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,390. The company has a market cap of $535.62 million, a PE ratio of 117.71 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.22 and a 200 day moving average of $57.03. FRP has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $63.52.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.85 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FRP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 3,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $216,654.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,158 shares in the company, valued at $120,999.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FRP news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 5,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $330,953.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,804.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 3,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $216,654.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,158 shares in the company, valued at $120,999.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRPH. Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of FRP by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 966,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,548,000 after buying an additional 11,217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FRP by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,616,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in FRP by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in FRP in the third quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in FRP during the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000. 45.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Development segment acquires, owns, entitles, and develops land to be used for income production via construction by the company of warehouse and offices for its Asset Management segment and other commercial, residential, and mixed use projects through joint ventures or sales to third parties.

