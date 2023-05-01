Short Interest in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Declines By 22.0%

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,600 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the March 31st total of 172,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered FVCBankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

FVCBankcorp Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FVCB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.64. 816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,994. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.25. FVCBankcorp has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Schwartz sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $182,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,860.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Lawrence W. Schwartz sold 13,500 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $182,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,860.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Daniel M. Testa sold 5,000 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $70,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,100.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,971 shares of company stock worth $584,226 in the last ninety days. 21.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in FVCBankcorp by 2,349.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the first quarter worth $129,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 25.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 25.0% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 199,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 39,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About FVCBankcorp

(Get Rating)

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Residential, and Consumer Non-Residential. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes loans secured by both owners occupied and investor-owned commercial properties, including multi-family residential real estate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.