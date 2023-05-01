Short Interest in GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Declines By 11.0%

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the March 31st total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

GDI Integrated Facility Services Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDIFF remained flat at $32.49 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.49. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12-month low of $31.24 and a 12-month high of $37.25.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services, Inc engages in the provision of commercial facility services. It operates through the following segments: Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical Services, and Complementary Services. The Janitorial Canada and Janitorial USA segments provides commercial cleaning services which also includes cleaning and dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, cleaning floors, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, exterior facility cleaning, interior parking cleaning, and garbage removal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.