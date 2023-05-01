Short Interest in Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Drops By 12.1%

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.

Glanbia Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GLAPF remained flat at $14.36 during trading on Monday. 864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946. Glanbia has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $15.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average is $12.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLAPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Glanbia in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Glanbia in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

About Glanbia

Glanbia Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy and nutritional ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, Glanbia Ireland, and All Other. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells performance nutrition products.

