Short Interest in Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF) Drops By 15.2%

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the March 31st total of 89,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Stock Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS GMGMF traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,354. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.61. Graphene Manufacturing Group has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $3.35.

About Graphene Manufacturing Group

Graphene Manufacturing Group Pty Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies graphene. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of energy saving and energy storage solutions. It serves facility management; transport and earth moving; food supply management; retail, shopping centres, and food outlets; utilities education institutions; automotive operations and maintenance; batteries and energy storage; and batter materials.

