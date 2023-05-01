Short Interest in Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF) Drops By 15.2%

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the March 31st total of 89,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Graphene Manufacturing Group Stock Down 1.2 %
OTCMKTS GMGMF traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,354. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.61. Graphene Manufacturing Group has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $3.35.
About Graphene Manufacturing Group
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Graphene Manufacturing Group (GMGMF)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for Graphene Manufacturing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphene Manufacturing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.