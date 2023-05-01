Short Interest in Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Drops By 9.7%

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,900 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the March 31st total of 140,600 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardion Health Sciences

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guardion Health Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,723,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.80% of Guardion Health Sciences worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.38% of the company’s stock.

Guardion Health Sciences Stock Performance

GHSI stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.45. 20,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.85. Guardion Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $12.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76.

About Guardion Health Sciences

Guardion Health Sciences, Incis a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company, which develops medical foods and medical devices in the ocular health space and develops nutraceutical products to provide supportive health benefits to consumers. The company was founded by Michael Favish in 2009 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

