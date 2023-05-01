Short Interest in Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Declines By 20.0%

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hamilton Thorne Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HTLZF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.23. 1,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,234. Hamilton Thorne has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17.

Get Hamilton Thorne alerts:

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. engages in the provision of laboratory instruments, consumables, software and services to the assisted reproductive technology and developmental biology research markets. Its brands include Hamilton Thorne, Embryotech, and Gynemed. The company was founded by Meg Spencer on February 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Beverly, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.