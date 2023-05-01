Short Interest in Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF) Declines By 20.3%

Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the March 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Harvia Oyj Price Performance
Shares of HRVFF remained flat at C$19.30 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$19.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.16. Harvia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of C$19.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.40.
Harvia Oyj Company Profile
