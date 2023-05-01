Short Interest in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Drops By 8.6%

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the March 31st total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

NYSE HIW traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,379. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of research firms have issued reports on HIW. Truist Financial cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

In related news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,476.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 33.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 94,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,530 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 316.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.