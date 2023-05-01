Short Interest in Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Grows By 21.6%

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,700 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the March 31st total of 205,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Huhtamäki Oyj Price Performance

Huhtamäki Oyj stock opened at $34.50 on Monday. Huhtamäki Oyj has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $34.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.21.

Separately, Handelsbanken raised Huhtamäki Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

About Huhtamäki Oyj

Huhtamäki Oyj manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Germany, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, Thailand, China, South Africa, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Findland, and internationally. It operates in foodservice packaging, flexible packaging, and fiber packaging business areas.

