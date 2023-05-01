Short Interest in Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Drops By 17.2%

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the March 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Incitec Pivot Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of INCZY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,665. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39. Incitec Pivot has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $2.87.

Incitec Pivot Company Profile

Incitec Pivot Ltd. engages in manufacturing and selling of explosives, fertilisers and industrial chemicals. The company operates through businesses: Asia Pacific, Americas, and Corporate. The Asia Pacific business operates through five segments: Incitec Pivot Fertilisers, Southern Cross International, Fertilisers Elimination, Dyno Nobel Asia Pacific and Asia Pacific Eliminations.

