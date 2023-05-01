Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Drops By 15.9%

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 741,200 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the March 31st total of 881,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 896,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.72. The stock had a trading volume of 514,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,404. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $25.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $24.75.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

